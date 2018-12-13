Berkshire

Woman in court over Road Wars policeman death

  • 13 December 2018
Gladys Goodwin and James Dixon Image copyright Police handouts
Image caption Gladys Goodwin and PC James Dixon died in a crash in December 2017

A woman has appeared in court accused of causing the deaths of a 91-year-old woman and a police officer by careless driving.

PC James Dixon and Gladys Goodwin died in a crash on the A4 in Wargrave, Berkshire, on 5 December 2017.

Agne Jasulaitiene, 35, appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court earlier and did not enter a plea.

PC Dixon, who starred in Sky TV's Road Wars, was riding a motorcycle and Mrs Goodwin was a passenger in a car.

Registered carer Miss Jasulaitiene, who has been charged with two counts of causing death by carless driving, will next appear at Reading Crown Court on 15 January.

