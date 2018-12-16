Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was approached by three men in Norfolk Road, Reading

A suspect has been arrested after a man was shot in the leg with a gun in Reading.

The victim, in his 30s, was approached by three men in Norfolk Road at about 19:00 GMT.

One of them shot him in the leg at close range and they made their escape in a white vehicle with blacked-out windows.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The suspects are described as one black man and two men of Asian appearance.

A 35-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Det Insp Fiona Pearce said: "I would like to reassure the public that we do not believe this to be a random shooting, and that all those involved are known to each other."