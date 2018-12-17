Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was shot at close range in Norfolk Road, Reading

A second suspect has been arrested after a man was shot in the leg with a gun in Reading.

The victim in his 30s was approached by three men before one of them shot him at close range with what police believe was a handgun.

The shooting took place in Norfolk Road on Saturday at about 19:00 GMT, Thames Valley Police said.

A 23-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of a firearm.

Detectives arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on Sunday, but he has since been released from custody without charge.

The victim remains in hospital a serious but stable condition.