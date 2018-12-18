Image copyright Google Image caption Thames Valley Police advised motorists to avoid the area if possible

A crash involving a motorbike has forced the closure of a section of the M4 in Berkshire.

It happened on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 13 (A34) and 12 (Theale) at about 04:45 GMT.

Several miles of trapped traffic has been turned around and escorted back to junction 13.

Thames Valley Police said the motorway was expected to be closed through the morning rush hour. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

A diversion is in place via the A34 towards Newbury and then the A4 to rejoin the M4.