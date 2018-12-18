Motorbike crash closes M4 motorway in Berkshire
- 18 December 2018
A crash involving a motorbike has forced the closure of a section of the M4 in Berkshire.
It happened on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 13 (A34) and 12 (Theale) at about 04:45 GMT.
Several miles of trapped traffic has been turned around and escorted back to junction 13.
Thames Valley Police said the motorway was expected to be closed through the morning rush hour. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.
A diversion is in place via the A34 towards Newbury and then the A4 to rejoin the M4.
⚠️ ROAD CLOSURE ⚠️— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) December 18, 2018
We are dealing with a serious collision on the M4 eastbound between junctions 13 and 12.
The M4 is closed eastbound with traffic unable to access the motorway from junction 13. It will remain closed for several hours.
Please find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/ExdQ2jQL19
