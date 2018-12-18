Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was shot in the leg at close range on Norfolk Road

A man arrested in connection with a shooting in Reading has been released from police custody.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was shot in the leg at close range in Norfolk Road on Saturday evening.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old from Reading was held on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He has been released on police bail until 15 January.

Detectives previously arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was released from custody without charge.