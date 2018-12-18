Image copyright Google

A High Court challenge has failed to stop a new primary school from being built on playing fields in Berkshire.

Reading Borough Council granted planning permission for a two-form school to be built on part of the Mapledurham playing fields in August.

Proposals for The Heights Free School in Caversham were opposed by a community group, which said the fields were "highly valued" by residents.

But a judge rejected the complaints and confirmed the plans would go ahead.

The fields in Caversham are run by a council-controlled charity and the 11-hectare site is currently used for a range of sports.

The Mapledurham Playing Fields Action Group said the school and 20-vehicle car park would lead to a loss of valuable public open space.

"Difficult choices"

At the hearing, the lawyers of Martin Brommell, the group's chairman, claimed the council "acted irrationally" in failing to consider alternative sites for a new school.

But Mrs Justice Lang said: "There was no statutory or policy requirement, either express or implied, to consider alternative sites in this case."

The council's planning officer said "some difficult choices" had to be made and the new school would have "over-riding public benefits".

Image copyright Google Image caption The temporary school building is expected to reach full capacity of 350 children in 2020

The Heights Free School is to be built by the Education and Skills Funding Agency, an executive agency of the Department for Education.

Pupils have been taught in temporary buildings in Caversham since September 2014 while the school's site was decided.