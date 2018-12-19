Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption PC Tom Dorman has taken his first steps since his leg was amputated after a car crash

A police officer has taken his first steps since his leg was amputated following a car crash three months ago.

PC Tom Dorman suffered the injury when his stationary vehicle was hit by a car in Maidenhead on 2 September.

He has previously described how the public "ran out of their homes" to stop "catastrophic" bleeding in his leg.

Posting on Facebook, Thames Valley Police confirmed PC Dorman had taken his first steps on Tuesday and described him as "an inspiration".

PC Dorman, from Banbury, said the "loud bang" of the crash caused people to wake up and come out of their homes to his aid.

"I managed to explain, somehow, to someone, how to improvise a tourniquet, that they could tie round and keep pulling to slow the bleeding in the wound and close up the artery," he added.

Not being able to remember who applied the tourniquet, PC Dorman said "a jumper was used to at least stem the flow", although he had "no idea where it came from".

After nearly 10 hours of surgery, he woke up to be told he had lost the lower half of his left leg.

He has since been undergoing physiotherapy to learn to walk again.

PC Dorman said he aimed to return to the force's frontline "within a year, to do what every police officer does, catching criminals and looking after people".

Dozens of people offered their best wishes in response to Thames Valley Police's Facebook post, with one saying it was "a great Christmas present".

Two 24-year-old men, arrested for dangerous driving in connection with the crash, have been released while inquiries continue.