Shinfield murder arrest after woman found dead
- 26 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead.
The woman, in her 40s, was found by police in Parker Close in Shinfield, Berkshire on Boxing Day at 05:40 GMT, police said.
A 47-year-old man, from Shinfield, remains in custody after being detained on suspicion of murder.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said the death was believed to be an isolated incident and officers remained at the scene.