A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead.

The woman, in her 40s, was found by police in Parker Close in Shinfield, Berkshire on Boxing Day at 05:40 GMT, police said.

A 47-year-old man, from Shinfield, remains in custody after being detained on suspicion of murder.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said the death was believed to be an isolated incident and officers remained at the scene.