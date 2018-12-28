Berkshire

Woman found dead in Shinfield died from stab wounds

  • 28 December 2018

A woman in her 40s died from stab wounds to her neck and chest, a post-mortem examination has found.

She was found dead at a property in Parker Close, Shinfield, Berkshire, at about 05:40 GMT on 26 December, Thames Valley Police said.

Laurens Brand, 47, of Parker Close, Shinfield, has been charged with one count of murder and appeared before Reading Magistrates' Court earlier.

A police spokesman said the woman was yet to be formally identified.

Mr Brand's case will be heard at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.

