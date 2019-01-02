Image copyright Google Image caption Horseshoe Lake, which covers about 22 acres, is named after its horseshoe-shaped island

Plans have been put forward to turn a Berkshire lake and its surroundings into a "major new visitor attraction".

Horseshoe Lake in Sandhurst is to become a country park with proposals by Bracknell Borough Council to build a cafe and a playground nearby.

Horseshoe Lake, which covers 22 acres and is named after its horseshoe-shaped island, was originally the site of gravel pits which are now flooded.

Senior councillors will vote on the proposals in February.

Plans include installing a biomass boiler and a water pump to "generate renewable heat initiative payments from the government", the council said.

The Local Democracy Service reported the council hoped the development would generate income for the authority and would create opportunities to learn about wildlife.