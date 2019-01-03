Image copyright PA Image caption Wayne Digby was found with a fatal gunshot wound near the Colnbrook bypass

A man who shot dead a burglar trying to break into his home has told an inquest he fired the gun to "scare" him off.

Reuben Gregory, 72, killed Wayne Digby after he tried to raid his caravan near Colnbrook bypass, Slough, in 2017.

Gregory, who prosecutors previously agreed had acted in self-defence, told Reading Coroner's Court he used his shotgun in what he thought was "the safest place" to fire it.

Mr Digby, 48, was found fatally injured in an alley.

Gregory said his caravan, where he had lived since the 1960s, had been "attacked" on five previous occasions, but he "had not had problems with anyone".

The inquest heard he had poked his double-barrelled shotgun out of a hole in the bottom of the door of the caravan, on 12 June 2017, and fired it, believing he would injure no-one.

"(I) tried to scare them off. It's as simple as that. I did not want to hurt the person," Gregory told the hearing.

He and sister Kathleen had been woken in the early hours by the sound of the front door being "smashed in".

'Colourful life'

He got up to hold the door before hearing "laughing and joking" outside and said he could smell "ammonia or some chemical".

Gregory said he then went to pick up his shotgun, and fired the weapon through the door, fatally injuring Mr Digby.

The pensioner kept his shotgun loaded, but "unhinged", next to his bed at night and used it to shoot rats that "were all over the place".

Coroner Ian Wade QC said Mr Digby "lived an unusual and colourful life" and at the time of his death "was not undertaking a lawful action".

Gregory was later jailed for 10 months after pleading guilty to one count of possessing a shotgun without a certificate.

He had been held on suspicion of murder but the court accepted that he was acting in self-defence.

Mr Digby's accomplice Anthony Hearn, 48, was jailed for 10 years in November 2017. He was not injured in the incident.