Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was shot in the legs at close range on Norfolk Road

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Reading.

A 33-year-old man was approached by two men and shot twice in the legs while sitting in a vehicle on Norfolk Road on 15 December, Thames Valley Police said.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged.

Two men, aged 26 and 24, and a 17-year-old boy, all from Reading, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

They have also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. They remain in police custody.

Two men, aged 23 and 35, who were previously arrested in connection with the shooting, have been released without charge.