Image copyright TVP Image caption Deukumar Limbu's sentenced carries an extended licence period of three years

A man described as a "dangerous sexual predator" has been jailed after being convicted of rape.

Deukumar Limbu, from Reading, attacked a 22-year-old man who had asked him for directions in Oxford Road in the town after getting lost on a night out.

Limbu led the victim to a park in Beresford Road where he sexually assaulted and raped him.

The 43-year-old was sentenced to 13 years in prison for three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Det Con Natalie Powell thanked the victim for his "courage" and giving "compelling evidence" at Reading Crown Court following the attack on 6 June 2018.

She added "vital" witness evidence resulted in the conviction of a "dangerous sexual predator".