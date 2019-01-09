Image copyright RBFRS Image caption Firefighters used a crane to rescue 28-year-old horse Buster from a footbridge in Eton Wick, near Windsor

An elderly horse which became stuck on a footbridge has been winched to safety by firefighters.

Crews spent almost four hours freeing the 28-year-old animal, known as Buster, which got a rear leg caught on the structure in Berkshire on Tuesday.

A vet was also called to the scene in Eton Wick, near Windsor, to sedate the horse during the operation.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed Buster had been returned to his owner.

Image copyright RBFRS Image caption The operation to rescue the animal took almost four hours

Group manager Neil Carter said: "I'd like to take this opportunity to remind our residents to make sure that gates are kept closed so that animals, like this one, do not escape and injure themselves."

The council has been notified of the damage caused to the bridge.