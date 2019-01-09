Berkshire

Driver dies in crash with lorry on A330 in Ascot

  • 9 January 2019
A330 Hatchet Lane junction with Forest Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened in Ascot at the A330 Hatchet Lane junction with Forest Road

A woman has died after the car she was driving crashed with a lorry.

The 57-year-old was behind the wheel of an Audi A4 when the collision happened in Ascot shortly after 07:30 GMT.

The woman, from Bracknell, was pronounced dead in hospital. The lorry driver was not injured.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, and causing death by careless driving. He has been released while inquiries continue.

Thames Valley Police urged witnesses to the crash - on the A330 Hatchet Lane junction with Forest Road - and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

PC Wayne Reece said: "It was a very busy time of the morning so we do think other people will have seen this incident."

