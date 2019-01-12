A pedestrian has died on a busy dual carriageway after he was "struck by multiple vehicles".

The 30-year-old from Newbury was pronounced dead at the scene, on the A34 near Chieveley, Berkshire.

It led to the closure of the southbound carriageway of the road - near junction 13 of the M4 - from about 18:20 GMT Friday, for 10 hours.

The pedestrian's next of kin have been informed, and Thames Valley Police is appealing for drivers' dashcam footage.

Insp Andy Tester asked for members of the public with information to come forward "so we can give some answers to the man's loved ones".

"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a man walking in the area of the A34 and Chieveley services last night," he said.