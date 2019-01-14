A policeman has been dismissed for giving an inaccurate account of a crash he was involved in while on duty.

Thames Valley Police said PC Kieran Budd, who was based in Slough, was "in a collision causing significant damage" on 4 April last year.

PC Budd failed to report the crash at the scene and "subsequently provided an inaccurate account to his supervisor", the force said.

A disciplinary panel concluded that this amounted to gross misconduct.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said: "PC Budd's actions fell well below the standard expected of our officers in that he acted dishonestly.

"As such he has been dismissed from the force without notice."