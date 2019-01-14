Berkshire

Slough PC sacked over 'inaccurate account' of crash

  • 14 January 2019

A policeman has been dismissed for giving an inaccurate account of a crash he was involved in while on duty.

Thames Valley Police said PC Kieran Budd, who was based in Slough, was "in a collision causing significant damage" on 4 April last year.

PC Budd failed to report the crash at the scene and "subsequently provided an inaccurate account to his supervisor", the force said.

A disciplinary panel concluded that this amounted to gross misconduct.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said: "PC Budd's actions fell well below the standard expected of our officers in that he acted dishonestly.

"As such he has been dismissed from the force without notice."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites