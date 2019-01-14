Image copyright TVP Image caption Jason Gardner was described as a loving son, father, husband, brother, uncle and friend

A father and son have been convicted by a jury after a man was killed during a pub fight.

Charlie Ward, 36, was found guilty of murdering Jason Gardner after he "stabbed and slashed" the 43-year-old with a knife at the Earl of Cornwall pub in Slough on 9 May 2018.

His father John Ward, 58, was acquitted of murder, but convicted of manslaughter at Reading Crown Court.

The pair, both from Slough, will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police said Charlie Ward embarked on a "ferocious assault" on Mr Gardner after the victim had "entered into an altercation" with him.

Mr Gardner struck Charlie Ward, before the fight escalated and his father John became involved, the force added.

Charlie Ward then stabbed and slashed Mr Gardner in the body and head. He later died of his injuries in hospital.

Image copyright Google Image caption Jason Gardner died following a fight at the Earl of Cornwall pub in May last year

Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood said the level of violence used against Mr Gardner was "completely unacceptable".

He added: "Charlie Ward had ample opportunity to cease his attack on Mr Gardner, but chose to continue, leading to his death. This was a wholly unnecessary death."

In an earlier tribute to Mr Gardner, his family said he had a smile which "could lift a room".