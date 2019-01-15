Image copyright Gardner Family Image caption Jason Gardner was described as an "adoring" father to his two daughters

A father and son have been jailed for a "grotesque" revenge attack which killed another man.

Charlie Ward, 36, was sentenced for 22 years for murdering Jason "Jay" Gardner with a Stanley knife at the Earl of Cornwall pub in Slough on 9 May 2018.

Mr Gardner suffered "31 slash and stab wounds" to his face and head after Ward launched what police described as a "ferocious assault" on the 43-year-old.

Ward's father, John, 58, was jailed for nine years for manslaughter.

The pair, both from Slough, were sentenced at Reading Crown Court after being convicted by a jury on Monday.

Mr Gardner entered the Earl of Cornwall to "assault" Charlie Ward, jurors were told, after the pair had argued at the Long Barn pub in Slough earlier in the evening.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Charlie Ward and his father, John, were sentenced at Reading Crown Court

Judge Angela Morris said Charlie Ward, a father-of-seven, became the "aggressor very quickly" and "propelled" Mr Gardner over a table before attacking him with a Stanley knife.

He then inflicted "31 slash and stab wounds" to Mr Gardner's face and head within a period of two and a half minutes, she added.

Judge Morris said CCTV footage showed Ward was a "man intent on revenge" and that the attack was one of "retribution".

She added: "Whilst you were attacking him with the knife, you had easily gained the upper hand and having done so, all you needed to do was stop.

"Both your mother and your wife can be seen on CCTV footage trying to stop you inflicting these serious injuries. You had no intention of doing so."

The court heard John Ward held the victim in "some form of head lock" while his son knifed him.

Image copyright Google Image caption Jason Gardner died following a fight at the Earl of Cornwall pub in May last year

Judge Morris said Charlie Ward would serve a sentence of 22 years before he is considered for parole and will be on licence for the rest of his life.

In a statement, Mr Gardner's family said the sentences given to both men were some consolation, but "do not, and never will, compensate Jason's two lovely daughters for the taking of their father".

"He was a son, brother, husband, father, uncle and friend and we will always be proud to have known him," they said.