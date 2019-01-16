Image copyright Bracknell Town Council Image caption The "swinging girl" statue in Elms Park has been stolen

A statue created to mark the 60th birthday of one of Britain's post-war new towns has been stolen.

Thieves have taken the "swinging girl" from the "Swing, Skate and Star" sculpture in Elms Park, Bracknell.

The sculpture was built to mark the town's 60th birthday in 2009, following its creation in 1949.

Bracknell council leader Chris Turrell said it was a "blow" for the statue to be stolen in the town's 70th anniversary year.

Bracknell was originally designated as one of 10 new towns, in order to help alleviate a housing shortage after World War Two.

The artwork, designed by Lydia Karpinska, includes three figures - a swinging girl, a skateboarding boy and a dog.

Mr Turrell urged anyone who had seen the "swinging girl" statue to report it to the police.

He added: "The theft of this artwork is very sad. It is an amalgam of materials, so will be of limited financial value."