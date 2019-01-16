A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in woods, police said.

The woman in her late teens was raped after being taken into a "wooded area" between Roby Drive and the Coral Reef Leisure Centre in Bracknell, Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police urged anyone who "noticed a man and woman arguing" in the area between 16:30 and 17:00 GMT on 11 January to contact them.

The man, from West Sussex, has been bailed until 11 February.