Berkshire

Man, 20, arrested after woman raped in Bracknell

  • 16 January 2019

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in woods, police said.

The woman in her late teens was raped after being taken into a "wooded area" between Roby Drive and the Coral Reef Leisure Centre in Bracknell, Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police urged anyone who "noticed a man and woman arguing" in the area between 16:30 and 17:00 GMT on 11 January to contact them.

The man, from West Sussex, has been bailed until 11 February.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites