Man, 20, arrested after woman raped in Bracknell
- 16 January 2019
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in woods, police said.
The woman in her late teens was raped after being taken into a "wooded area" between Roby Drive and the Coral Reef Leisure Centre in Bracknell, Berkshire.
Thames Valley Police urged anyone who "noticed a man and woman arguing" in the area between 16:30 and 17:00 GMT on 11 January to contact them.
The man, from West Sussex, has been bailed until 11 February.