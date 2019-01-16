Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was shot in the leg at close range on Norfolk Road

Two men have been arrested after a man was shot in the leg in Reading.

The victim in his 30s was approached by three men before being shot at close range in Norfolk Road, Reading.

The two men, aged 24 and 22, have been held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing a firearm with intent to injure and possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply.

The victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, has been discharged from hospital.

Thames Valley Police has questioned five people since the shooting on 15 December.