Driver in Reading Crown Court over Road Wars PC death
A woman accused of causing the deaths of a 91-year-old woman and a police officer is expected to plead not guilty to careless driving, her lawyer said.
Agne Jasulaitiene, 35, did not enter a plea at Reading Crown Court earlier, but her counsel Ian Bridge said it was "anticipated" she would deny the charges.
PC James Dixon and Gladys Goodwin died in a crash on the A4 in Wargrave, Berkshire, on 5 December 2017.
A trial date has been set for 1 July.
PC Dixon, who starred in Sky TV's Road Wars, was riding a motorcycle and Mrs Goodwin was a passenger in a car driven by Miss Jasulaitiene.
Mr Bridge told the court the defence was waiting for an "expert report" on the incident, before the defendant, from Crowthorne, Berkshire, would enter a plea.
Judge Paul Dugdale said Miss Jasulaitiene would enter her pleas at a further case management hearing on 15 March.