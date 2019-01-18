Image copyright Police handouts Image caption Gladys Goodwin and PC James Dixon died in a crash in December 2017

A woman accused of causing the deaths of a 91-year-old woman and a police officer is expected to plead not guilty to careless driving, her lawyer said.

Agne Jasulaitiene, 35, did not enter a plea at Reading Crown Court earlier, but her counsel Ian Bridge said it was "anticipated" she would deny the charges.

PC James Dixon and Gladys Goodwin died in a crash on the A4 in Wargrave, Berkshire, on 5 December 2017.

A trial date has been set for 1 July.

PC Dixon, who starred in Sky TV's Road Wars, was riding a motorcycle and Mrs Goodwin was a passenger in a car driven by Miss Jasulaitiene.

Mr Bridge told the court the defence was waiting for an "expert report" on the incident, before the defendant, from Crowthorne, Berkshire, would enter a plea.

Judge Paul Dugdale said Miss Jasulaitiene would enter her pleas at a further case management hearing on 15 March.