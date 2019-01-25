Image copyright Thames Valley Police Federation Image caption PC Danielle Willis had been investigating an assault in 2016 when the victim's witness statement disappeared

A police officer who wrote a new witness statement after the real one went missing has been sacked.

Thames Valley Police said PC Danielle Willis had been investigating an assault in 2016 when the victim's witness statement disappeared.

The Reading-based officer subsequently typed up a replacement in the victim's name and signed it.

She was dismissed without notice after a disciplinary panel found she had breached professional standards.

Thames Valley Police said the original witness statement had been "lost, destroyed or disposed of" at some point between 29 May and 26 July 2016.

PC Willis also later misled an officer in the Professional Standards Department who had been investigating her conduct, the force added.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said: "PC Willis's actions fell well below the standard expected of our officers.

"She typed a statement in the victim's name and signed this document.

"For the public to have confidence in the police it is vital officers uphold the professional standards expected of them."