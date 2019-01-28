Image copyright Google Image caption The collision between the motorcycle and a car happened at the junction of Lower Way with Pound Lane

A teenager left seriously injured in a motorcycle crash died three days after his 18th birthday, police said.

The motorcyclist, who was 17 when his Yamaha motorbike collided with a Mercedes car at a junction in Thatcham, Berkshire, on Monday, died in hospital on Saturday.

The man from Swindon turned 18 on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash to contact them. It happened at about 07:30 GMT on 21 January.

The vehicles collided at the junction of Lower Way with Pound Lane and the female driver of the Mercedes was treated by paramedics at the scene, the force added.