A petition to prevent a "valuable" play area for disabled people from being razed to the ground has been signed by over a thousand people.

Community members said it is "absolutely awful" the council intends to rid of the playground on Palmer Park, Reading.

Reading Borough Council is planning to shut the facility on the London Road side of the park in the next year.

It said the closure was due to "significant" reduction in funding.

'Right to play'

Green Councillor Josh Williams started the Change.org petition saying: "This play equipment is hugely well-used and well-loved by families and children from all across East Reading.

"The play equipment was designed to be accessed by disabled children meaning everyone can play."

The council is looking to close down the East Reading Adventure Playground Association (ERAPA) area while investing more on the other playing facility on Wokingham Road, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.

It comes as part of wider redevelopment plans for the whole of Palmer park.

Image copyright Reading Borough Council Image caption Plans include two options which involve attaching the new swimming pool to the existing stadium

Image copyright Reading Borough Council Image caption Alongside the pool, designs include a range of improvements to the park

One of the petition signatories, Emma Louise-Hamilton, commented saying: "This is a valuable play space for all local children but especially for disabled children.

"If no longer fit for purpose, it should be replaced with similar equipment."

Another one highlighted the risk of disabled children being left with almost nowhere to play were the plans to go ahead.

"There are only 3 pieces of wheelchair accessible playground equipment in Reading parks and 2 of them are in ERAPA. It is shocking that this isn't even mentioned in the consultation on Palmer Park," Alice Carter said.

"I've been trying to raise the lack of play equipment for wheelchair users for years and RBC don't seem to get it. Disabled kids need to play too," Ms Carter added.

Laura Hodgson echoed this as she said: "All children deserve the right to be able to play."

A council spokesman said: "A single larger play facility better serves people's needs than two small playgrounds with less equipment and a degree of duplication.

"The council has significantly invested in the play area it owns next to Wokingham Road and the Palmer café. This play area is extremely popular and well used by people from across Reading."

The council said investment on the Wokingham Road facility will include more accessible equipment.