Image copyright Google Image caption The victim, who is in her 30s, was attacked in the grounds of St Mary's Church

A woman has been raped in a churchyard in Slough.

The victim, who is in her 30s, was attacked in the grounds of St Mary's Church, in Church Street, Upton, at about 19:45 GMT on Wednesday.

Thames Valley Police said the attacker was "dark skinned with a scar on his face" and believed to be between 40 and 45 years old.

The force has appealed for witnesses to the attack to come forward.

It added the offender was wearing a grey hat, white shoes and was of stocky, muscular build with dark eyes.