Man arrested over Slough churchyard rape
- 1 February 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a churchyard in Slough.
The victim, who is in her 30s, was attacked in the grounds of St Mary's Church in Church Street, Upton, at about 19:45 GMT on Wednesday.
Thames Valley Police said a 42-year-old local man was being held in custody.
Det Insp Stuart Brangwin said: "This investigation is still in the early stages, and I would re-iterate our appeal for witnesses."