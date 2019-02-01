Berkshire

Man arrested over Slough churchyard rape

  • 1 February 2019
St Mary's Church in Church Street, Slough Image copyright Google
Image caption The victim, who is in her 30s, was attacked in the grounds of St Mary's Church

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a churchyard in Slough.

The victim, who is in her 30s, was attacked in the grounds of St Mary's Church in Church Street, Upton, at about 19:45 GMT on Wednesday.

Thames Valley Police said a 42-year-old local man was being held in custody.

Det Insp Stuart Brangwin said: "This investigation is still in the early stages, and I would re-iterate our appeal for witnesses."

