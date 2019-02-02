Image copyright Police handout Image caption Daniel Williams, 19, was last seen in a student union bar at the University of Reading's Whiteknights campus

Search and rescue teams are trying to find a missing university student.

Daniel Williams, 19, was last seen in a student union bar at the University of Reading's Whiteknights campus in the early hours of Thursday.

He was reported missing after he failed to return to his student accommodation.

Thames Valley Police said officers, volunteers and Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue had been deployed. It added that anyone who knew his whereabouts should "urgently" contact the force.

Superintendent Jim Weems said: "We are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about Daniel's whereabouts to contact police urgently, as we are extremely concerned for his welfare.

"Our officers and volunteers have worked tirelessly searching for Daniel, and will continue to do so."

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Police said anyone who knew of Mr William's whereabouts should "urgently" contact the force

Mr Williams is described as 6ft tall, slim, with short light brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing jeans, black shoes and a black hooded top over a black T-shirt.