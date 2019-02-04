Image copyright Police handout Image caption Daniel Williams, 19, was last seen in a student union bar at the University of Reading's Whiteknights campus

A university student remains missing despite land and air searches by rescue teams over the weekend, police said.

Daniel Williams was last seen in a student union bar at the University of Reading's Whiteknights campus at about 01:00 GMT on Thursday.

The 19-year-old was reported missing when he failed to return to his accommodation following a night out.

Supt Jim Weems said Thames Valley Police searches would not stop "until we find Daniel".

The lead investigator said searches had taken place over the weekend around the university campus and along potential routes Mr Williams, from Sutton in London, could have taken to get home.

He added: "We are very worried about Daniel. Daniel is a very happy, popular student."

Image caption Supt Jim Weems said police were "extremely concerned" for Mr Williams' wellbeing

Supt Weems said the snow had "not hampered" the search to find the student, but the night Mr Williams disappeared was "one of the coldest nights of the year".

As the search enters the fifth day, missing posters have been pinned to doors, windows and walls across the university's campus, including on the door of "3sixty", the nightclub where Mr Williams, a computer sciences student, was last seen.

Thames Valley Police said Mr Williams's disappearance was "completely out of character" and that officers were "extremely concerned for his welfare".

Professor Robert Van de Noort, acting vice chancellor at the University of Reading, said support was being offered to the student's housemates and friends.

Mr Williams is described as 6ft tall, slim, with short light brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing jeans, black shoes and a black hooded top over a black T-shirt on the night he went missing.