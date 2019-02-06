Image copyright PA Image caption Daniel Williams was last seen leaving a bar at about 01:00 GMT on Thursday

A body found in a lake was that of student Daniel Williams, police have confirmed.

The 19-year-old, from Sutton in London, went missing on Thursday after he failed to return home following a night out at the University of Reading.

Police discovered his body in Whiteknights Lake near the university's campus on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police said Mr Williams' death was being treated as unexplained and was not believed to be suspicious.

Supt Stan Gilmour said: "Our thoughts continue to remain with the family and friends of Daniel Williams as they come to terms with what has happened."

The university's student union said its nightclub, 3sxity, would not open out of "respect" for the second-year computer science student.

President Jason Dabydoyal, said: "We have been providing support and space available for students affected and are grateful for the police, our students and the public for sharing the appeals for information."

The student union said that discussion forum Student Voice, due to take place on 7 February, would also be postponed.

A vigil hosted by the university was held on Monday at the 3sixty bar "in the hope" of finding the Mr Williams.

Mr Williams' family described him as "a happy, normal 19-year-old enjoying university life" and said they had "no concern at all" about him before he went missing.

Lead investigator Supt Jim Weems said the disappearance was "completely out of character".