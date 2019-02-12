Image copyright Family handout Image caption Miroslaw Januszkiewicz was from Poland and had lived in the UK since 2013

A man has been jailed for life for murdering a father-of-two in a "wholly random" and "ferocious" attack.

Liam Turner left Miroslaw Januszkiewicz with "catastrophic" injuries in a pool of blood after repeatedly stamping on his head in an unprovoked assault in Bracknell, Berkshire.

The 42-year-old died in hospital after suffering multiple skull fractures.

Turner, who had never met Mr Januszkiewicz before, will serve a minimum of 16 years.

Mr Januszkiewicz had been walking home in the early hours of 10 April 2018 when Turner attacked him near a BP garage in London Road.

Judge Paul Dugdale told Reading Crown Court the victim was "simply in the wrong place at the wrong time".

Image copyright TVP Image caption Liam Turner will serve a minimum prison sentence of 16 years before he is considered for parole

The judge said: "He [the victim] did or said nothing to warrant any sort of violent response.

"This is a wholly random piece of sustained, ferocious violence."

Turner, 29, of Colliers Way, Reading, got out of his Ford Fiesta before talking to the victim and punching him to the ground.

He then stamped on Mr Januszkiewicz's head "for about 20 seconds" before returning to his car and driving off.

The court heard the victim was found in a pool of his own blood by a newspaper delivery person about an hour later. He died in hospital the next day.

Elzbieta Kaczmarek, Mr Januszkiewicz's sister, said her brother had came to the UK in 2013 to "better his life, not to get killed".

She added: "My heart is bleeding just thinking what had happened to my lovely brother."

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near a BP garage in London Road, Bracknell

Turner, who was convicted of murder on Monday, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Judge Dugdale said psychiatrists had agreed Turner's "mental functioning was abnormal".

But the judge said he found it "more likely than not that Turner was not suffering from either schizophrenia or from a schizoaffective disorder at the time of the murder".

He added Turner's "mental health disability" would have been "significantly improved" had he not refused to take medication.

The judge said: "That very night he had left his parents' house and refused to return when the Crisis team visited to give him his medication. The responsibility from this primarily lies with him."