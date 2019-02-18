Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The shell, seen here separated from its outer casing, was detonated at Maidenhead Golf Club

A suspected unexploded tank shell found in woodland was detonated at a golf course.

The 18lb piece of ordnance was discovered near Mill Lane in Cookham, Berkshire, on Sunday at 14:00 GMT.

A Royal Logistic Corps bomb disposal team took it to nearby Maidenhead Golf Club, where a controlled explosion took place in a bunker.

Thames Valley Police said analysis later revealed the round had been "a solid lump and not live".

On Twitter, the force said: "Our thanks to Maidenhead Golf Course who kindly agreed to stage the controlled explosion in one of their bunkers."