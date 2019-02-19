Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Army said the charges relate to an incident at the Army's Sandhurst officer training college

Two officer cadets have been charged with battery in relation to an incident at the Army's training college.

The Army said the charges were brought against the accused based at Sandhurst, Berkshire, following an investigation by the Royal Military Police.

The case has now been passed by the Army to the Service Prosecuting Authority.

They are due to appear for a pre-hearing at Bulford Military Court near Salisbury, Wiltshire, on Tuesday.

An Army spokesman said: "Following a Royal Military Police investigation two service personnel have been charged with battery in relation to an incident at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.

"This case is now with the Service Prosecuting Authority and it would be inappropriate to comment further."

The Service Prosecuting Authority has not confirmed the names of the accused or the date of the alleged incident.