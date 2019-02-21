Image copyright Google Image caption The child was seen being grabbed by the arm in Southampton Street, Reading

A young girl managed to escape from a man who police fear was trying to abduct her as she walked in a town.

An "urgent appeal" was made after the child was seen being grabbed by the arm at about 13:00 GMT on Wednesday in Southampton Street, Reading.

The girl, believed to be about 10 years old, freed herself before the man cycled away, Thames Valley Police said.

Detectives said they were satisfied the girl was safe but want to talk to her family and identify the man.

Fled on bike

The force said the witness who reported the "potential attempted child abduction", heard the man ordering the girl to come with him before fleeing on a silver and black bike.

Det Con Conor Hatton said: "The man fled the scene on a bike without the girl, so we are satisfied that the girl is safe but we are appealing to the girl and her family to contact police so we can discuss the incident with them."

He added it was possible there was an innocent explanation and the child and man may have known each other.

The man was described as white, about 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, of average build and in his 40s.

The girl was described as wearing leggings and a green parka jacket with a fluffy hood.