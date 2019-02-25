Body found in Sandhurst believed to be missing man
- 25 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police believe a body found in a memorial park is a man who has been missing for more than a week.
Thames Valley Police said the family of Keith Sanderson had been informed after a member of the public discovered the body in Sandhurst Memorial Park, Berkshire, on Sunday.
The 43-year-old from Sandhurst had been missing since 17 February.
Supt Shaun Virtue said the death was currently being treated as unexplained and was not believed to be suspicious.