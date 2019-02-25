Image copyright Google Image caption A member of the public discovered a body in Sandhurst Memorial Park, Berkshire, on Sunday

Police believe a body found in a memorial park is a man who has been missing for more than a week.

Thames Valley Police said the family of Keith Sanderson had been informed after a member of the public discovered the body in Sandhurst Memorial Park, Berkshire, on Sunday.

The 43-year-old from Sandhurst had been missing since 17 February.

Supt Shaun Virtue said the death was currently being treated as unexplained and was not believed to be suspicious.