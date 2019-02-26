Image copyright PA Image caption Daniel Williams was last seen leaving a bar at about 01:00 GMT on Thursday

Further tests are being carried out to establish a student's cause of death, a coroner has said.

The body of Daniel Williams, 19, was found in Whiteknights Lake on the University of Reading's campus on 5 February after a six-day search.

Mr Williams, a second-year computer sciences student, went missing after he failed to return home following a night out at a student union bar.

An inquest into his death was opened on Tuesday at Reading Coroner's Court.

Senior coroner for Berkshire Heidi Connor said: "I would like to offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends at this very sad time."

She added the court was waiting for the result of further tests to establish a formal cause of death.

Thames Valley Police said Mr Williams' death was being treated as unexplained and was not believed to be suspicious.

Mr Williams' family have described him as "a happy, normal 19-year-old enjoying university life" and said they had "no concern at all" about him before he went missing.

Lead investigator Supt Jim Weems said the disappearance was "completely out of character".