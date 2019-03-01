Image copyright Google Image caption Joy Green was found dead at her home in Church Road, Old Windsor

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman found dead in her home in 2017.

Daniel Staight, 36, who now goes by the name China Liza Japan, was remanded in custody at Reading Crown Court.

The charge relates to the death of Joy Green, 58, who was found dead at her home in Church Road, Old Windsor, on 29 December 2017.

Judge Mr Justice Nicol adjourned the hearing to allow for the preparation of psychiatric reports.

Mr Japan, from Old Windsor, was remanded under the mental healthcare act and will next appear in court on 1 May.