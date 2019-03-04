Image copyright Google Image caption Garth Hill College plans to use its car park for pay and display parking at weekends and during holidays

A school wants to open its car park to the public as a means of generating "much-needed" revenue amid "budget pressures".

Garth Hill College bosses have written to residents informing them of the plans for a new pay and display scheme at weekends and during holidays.

The secondary school, in Bracknell, said the charging system would "help support pupils".

However, residents have complained it would create "more traffic".

A schoolgirl suffered minor injuries in January after she was hit by a car as she crossed to get to the school.

Daniel Knight, who campaigns for road safety, said: "This is only going to bring in more traffic to the road.

"It is already a problem as it is and I just want there to be actual calming measures in place so someone doesn't get killed."

Proactive and creative

School principal Keith Grainger said in a statement: "The college is considering this as one of a few ideas to try to generate revenue that will help support our pupils' education as, like many other schools, we are facing budget pressures.

"We are trying to be proactive and creative in dealing with the financial challenges ahead."