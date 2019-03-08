Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The River Thames near Sonning bridge broke its banks in 2013

Plans for flood defences along the River Thames have raised environmental concerns among campaigners.

A series of flood walls, embankments and temporary flood barriers have been proposed to reduce the risk of flooding in Reading and Caversham.

But campaigners have called for "clear evidence" the £30m plans are a "necessary" and "appropriate solution to reduce the risk of flooding.

The Environment Agency (EA) said it would discuss concerns with residents.

The EA expects the scheme to lower the risk of a major flood in 12 areas along the Thames in north Reading.

Anke Ueberberg, from the Campaign for a Better Flood Alleviation Scheme, said tree felling as part of the defence construction was a "great concern".

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the group wanted "more supported evidence" of the scheme's necessity and benefits.

She said: "We want to work with the EA to make this a better scheme and get the public to engage with them about any concerns they have or particular experiences with flooding."

Floods have affected the north of Reading and Lower Caversham most recently in 2012 and 2014.

In 2003, many homes were surrounded by floodwater and a number of roads were closed to vehicles for as many as five days.

Some changes being considered to the plans include incorporating glass topped walls into defence designs to maintain existing river views.

A spokesman for the EA said: "As we develop the scheme we will continue to engage with the community."