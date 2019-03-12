Image copyright RBWM Image caption The fire is believed to have started in a derelict nightclub

Streets in a town centre have been cordoned off as firefighters tackle a large blaze.

Roads in Maidenhead, Berkshire, are "likely to be closed for some time" while crews look to bring the fire at an old nightclub under control.

Thames Valley Police has urged people to avoid the area.

Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council said Broadway, Queen Street, King Street, High Street and Park Street were all closed or affected.

The fire is believed to have started at the derelict Roma nightclub, which is in an area earmarked for demolition and regeneration.

Council leader Simon Dudley told the BBC the fire had broken out at about 02:00 GMT and there was a "significant amount of smoke over the town", which was being "fanned" by strong winds.

He added: "At the moment the fire is not under control. They are trying to get it under control and the smoke is bad.

"These are derelict buildings, there could be asbestos in there. It's not good at the moment."

The council is advising people to stay out of the town while the fire is ongoing.

Nicholsons Shopping Centre and Broadway car park are also closed.