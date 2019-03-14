Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Kylie Dembrey died after she was stabbed by her partner of 12 years in her own home

The way a domestic abuse case which ended in a mother-of-two being murdered by her partner was handled by police will be investigated.

Kylie Dembrey was strangled then stabbed to death in a "vicious" attack by Mark Sinclair, 31, at her home in Theale, Berkshire, in September.

The 28-year-old had been the victim of "regular incidents" of domestic abuse.

The review by Thames Valley Police's will aim to establish if "there are any areas of lessons to be learned".

A police spokesman said dealing with domestic abuse was a "priority" for the force and added in Ms Dembrey's case, "a safety plan was considered and put in place".

Sinclair strangled his girlfriend until she became unconscious, before he picked up a knife and stabbed her twice in the neck with, and then through her heart.

The killer then called police to say he had killed his partner.

Image copyright TVP Image caption Mark Sinclair was jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 21 years

Reading Crown Court heard five of Sinclair's convictions involved Ms Dembrey "as the victim".

Judge Paul Dugdale had said through the couple's 12-year, on-off relationship, Sinclair had "punched, kicked, manhandled, and spat" at his girlfriend.

He said the murder came "at the end of an extensive history of regular violence... in a domestic context".

Sinclair's sentences for his convictions against Ms Dembrey "varied from a community order with a domestic violence programme in 2008, to a prison sentence in 2012", the court heard.

A police spokesman said: "There are occasions whereby despite everything that has been undertaken, tragedies happen, as we have seen in the murder of Kylie Dembrey.

"Following any tragic incident such as a death the force will review process and policy through an independent domestic homicide review."

Sinclair, of no fixed abode, will serve a minimum of 21 years in prison after being convicted of murder.