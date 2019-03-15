Image copyright Police handouts Image caption Gladys Goodwin and PC James Dixon died in a crash in December 2017

A woman has denied causing the deaths by careless driving of a 91-year-old woman and a police officer who starred in Sky TV's Road Wars.

PC James Dixon and Gladys Goodwin died in the crash on the A4 in Wargrave, Berkshire, on 5 December 2017.

Agne Jasulaitiene, 35, entered her pleas at Reading Crown Court.

PC Dixon was riding a motorcycle and Mrs Goodwin had been a passenger in a car driven by Miss Jasulaitiene. A trial date has been set for 1 July.

Registered carer Miss Jasulaitiene, from Crowthorne, Berkshire, will next appear at Reading Crown Court on 26 April for a pre-trial hearing.