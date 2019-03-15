Image copyright Just Giving Image caption Thousands of pounds have been raised to support PC Matt Midwinter's triplets

More than £15,000 has been raised to help support 18-month-old triplets after their police officer father was injured in a crash.

PC Matt Midwinter was on patrol when he was involved in a collision with an HGV on 27 February in Newbury, Berkshire.

His friend, Matthew Stansfield, started the fundraising to help the children "who have no idea why their Daddy hasn't come home yet".

The officer's wife, Claire Midwinter, said she was "absolutely blown away".

Mr Stansfield said his friend was left with a "horrific brain injury" following the collision.

'It's unreal'

He told the BBC: "I think everyone knows that children cost a lot of money anyway, but when you've got three of them it's more so.

"We [he and the police] thought that it would just be something that went internally through people we work with and close friends, but it's really taken off.

"It's unreal… I certainly didn't expect it to go this far."

He added: "I think when Matt wakes up and he hears about it, he probably won't believe us at first until he sees it, and he'll be so overwhelmed."

In a message to supporters, Mrs Midwinter, who is also a PC, said: "The girls are so lucky to have so many people caring for them and supporting them during this traumatic time.

"Thank you to each and every one of you."