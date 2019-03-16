Image copyright Sage Reading Half Marathon Image caption Runners finish the half marathon inside the Madejski Stadium

As Reading prepares for its half marathon motorists are being warned of road closures.

The borough council said numerous roads would be shut from 07:00 GMT on Sunday with diversions in place.

The 13.1-mile run starts at 10:15 at Green Park and finishes at the Madejski Stadium, with more than 14,000 people expected to take part.

Travellers are being urged to plan their journeys ahead of the closures, which will be in place until 16:00.

Image caption The even't organisers said 14,000 runners were expected to take part

Motorists travelling into Reading from the M4 are advised to use junctions 10 and 12 until at least 14:00.

Patients and visitors due at the town's hospitals are being advised to check their route because of restricted access to the four hospital sites, and allow extra time for their journeys.

Reading's Anna Boniface, and Olympic marathon runner, Scott Overall will be among those taking part.

Last year the half marathon was called off three hours before it was set to start because snow and ice left the course unsafe.