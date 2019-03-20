Image copyright THAMES VALLEY POLICE Image caption Terrence Galligan was jailed for 12 years over a string of child sexual offences

A 92-year-old man who carried out a string of sex assaults against children over nearly 50 years has been jailed.

Terrence Galligan, from Newbury, was sentenced to 12 years in prison at Reading Crown Court after he was found guilty of nine offences between 1971 and 2017.

They included a sex assault on a child under 13, indecency with a child under 14 and taking indecent photographs of children.

Police said he had shown no remorse.

Investigating officer Det Sgt Joanne Pape, of Thames Valley Police, said Galligan had "plenty of opportunities" to admit his crimes but had "made his victims go through the ordeal of a trial".

"They've had to relive their experiences of abuse from offences which date back 40 years," she said.

"The victims in this case have shown courage and bravery throughout and I would like to thank them for their support during this investigation."

She added Galligan was sentenced to a "considerable" time given his age.