Image copyright SLOUGH BOROUGH COUNCIL Image caption The Centre comprises of an eight-lane pool, sauna and steam room

A £60m project to construct five new leisure sites aimed at getting more people active in Slough has been completed.

The Centre, featuring an eight-lane swimming pool, is seeking a 4,000-strong membership, double the capacity of the Mortem Centre it is replacing.

It is part of the Get Active strategy, which the council said would "get more people, more active, more often."

Slough has higher than average child obesity levels in the region.

Image copyright SLOUGH BOROUGH COUNCIL Image caption The Centre has a gym with 115 exercise stations

The Centre, which has a pool-side sauna and steam room as well as a four-court sports hall, is the last leg of the spring 2015 project.

Forty percent of Slough's primary school children were recorded as overweight; higher than the South East average.

'Second to none'

The council said the Get Active strategy would help to ensure physical activity became a habit for residents.

Councillor Rob Anderson said: "Our leisure options in Slough are now second to none.

"The Centre will join Arbour Park, Slough Ice Arena, Salt Hill Activity Centre and Langley Leisure to complete our impressive provision of state-of-the-art leisure facilities in the town.

"Our broad range of leisure options means there really is something for all our residents to use and enjoy."