Teenager arrested after Wokingham street stabbing
- 2 April 2019
A teenager has been arrested after a man was stabbed in a street outside a pub.
Thames Valley Police has cordoned off the area outside The Station Tap in Station Road, Wokingham, following the stabbing at 21:50 BST on Monday.
The force said the victim was taken to hospital with "serious injuries".
Officers are currently questioning the 18-year-old man from Farnborough and have urged anyone with information to contact the force.