Image caption A police cordon was set up at the junction of Station Road and Station Approach on Monday

A teenager arrested following a stabbing outside a pub has been released by police on bail.

The 18 year old was arrested after a man suffered several stab wounds during a fight outside The Station Tap in Wokingham on Monday.

Police said a group of men jumped out of a car and attacked the victim, before making off at about 21:50 BST.

The suspect, arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, has been bailed until 30 April.

The victim, aged in his late 20s, remains in hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening, Thames Valley Police said.

A spokesman added the force's investigation was ongoing.