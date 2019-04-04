Image copyright Police handout Image caption David Watkins (pictured) was shot in the back of the head by Andrew Everson

A man has been found guilty of an execution-style murder 25 years after being acquitted at a previous trial.

Andrew Everson has been convicted of shooting David Watkins dead in Pingewood, near Reading, in 1993.

Everson, 54, of Charminster, Dorset, was previously cleared of killing the 30-year-old father-of-two in 1994, Reading Crown Court heard.

He was retried after fresh evidence emerged during a case review. Everson will be sentenced later.

Mr Watkins left his home on 14 January 1993 with £6,000 in cash to buy drugs from a man known as Drew, police said.

Officers said Everson had deliberately lured him to a remote spot in Searles Farm Lane, under the pretence of conducting a drug deal.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Andrew Everson was found guilty of murder at Reading Crown Court

Peter Beirne, of Thames Valley Police, said Mr Watkins "was forced to kneel down and was shot in the back of the head with a shotgun".

Prosecutor John Price QC told jurors new evidence suggested Mr Watkins "must have been" in the defendant's car hours before his death, something Everson had denied when questioned in 1993.

The court heard Everson also admitted buying a shotgun in 1992, another fact he had denied during the first trial.

Mr Beirne, head of the force's major crime review team, said the motive for the shooting remained unclear but Everson had been in debt at the time.